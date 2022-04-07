Sicart Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 700 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

NYSE HD opened at $298.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $308.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.87. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.99 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

