Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $17.30 price objective on the stock.

GCTAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($21.98) to €21.50 ($23.63) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of GCTAF stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $39.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

