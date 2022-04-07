Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SGML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$17.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ SGML opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. Sigma Lithium has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,844,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 37,543 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,714,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,114,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

