Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
SGML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$17.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
NASDAQ SGML opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. Sigma Lithium has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60.
About Sigma Lithium (Get Rating)
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigma Lithium (SGML)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.