Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.53, but opened at $16.50. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 153 shares trading hands.

SGML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$17.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

