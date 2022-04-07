Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 56.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Shares of SIG opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.51.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,612. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

