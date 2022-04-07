Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBTX. HC Wainwright downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jonestrading lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Silverback Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.35.

NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

