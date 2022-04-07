Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $174.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.27.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $135.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $80.78 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

