Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Lowered to $140.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.39.

NYSE:SPG opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $111.30 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.35.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,891,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

