Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Lowered to $140.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.39.
NYSE:SPG opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $111.30 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.35.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,891,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
