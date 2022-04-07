Simon Richard Tucker Acquires 61,122 Shares of SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT) Stock

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating) insider Simon Richard Tucker purchased 61,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £20,170.26 ($26,452.80).

Simon Richard Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Simon Richard Tucker acquired 36,405 shares of SRT Marine Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £12,377.70 ($16,233.05).

On Friday, March 11th, Simon Richard Tucker acquired 30,165 shares of SRT Marine Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.45 ($13,055.02).

Shares of SRT stock opened at GBX 33.25 ($0.44) on Thursday. SRT Marine Systems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 28.62 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 55 ($0.72). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.47. The company has a market cap of £60.08 million and a P/E ratio of -9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

