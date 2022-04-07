Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Announces Earnings Results

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $40.21 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67.

SMPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

