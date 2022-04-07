Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.06. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

