Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.40, but opened at $41.00. Simply Good Foods shares last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 1,581 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 4,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 247,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,167,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,277,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.06.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

