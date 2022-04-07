Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.40, but opened at $41.00. Simply Good Foods shares last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 1,581 shares changing hands.
The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.06.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMPL)
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.