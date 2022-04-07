Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Trading 2.3% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $39.83 and last traded at $39.28. 6,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 539,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

SMPL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

