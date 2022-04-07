Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

SIOX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.15.

SIOX opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.