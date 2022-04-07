Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives $7.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $55,236,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 764.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 187,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 165,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,220,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,670 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $6.52. 260,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,619,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

About Sirius XM (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.