SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SITE Centers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 215,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SITE Centers by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SITE Centers by 2.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.60.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other SITE Centers news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

