Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €148.70 by Baader Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been given a €148.70 ($163.41) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($201.10) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €163.96 ($180.17).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €121.90 ($133.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €144.56. Sixt has a 12 month low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a 12 month high of €170.30 ($187.14). The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 27.07.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.