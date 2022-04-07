Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €148.70 by Baader Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been given a €148.70 ($163.41) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($201.10) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €163.96 ($180.17).
Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €121.90 ($133.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €144.56. Sixt has a 12 month low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a 12 month high of €170.30 ($187.14). The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 27.07.
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
