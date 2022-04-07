Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) PT Lowered to SEK 105

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from SEK 111 to SEK 105 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SVKEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 90 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nordea Equity Research raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SVKEF opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVKEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.27%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.