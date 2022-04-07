Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $1,801,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 82,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 35,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.38. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

