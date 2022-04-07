Skillsoft Corp. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Skillsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Skillsoft has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Skillsoft by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after buying an additional 1,483,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

