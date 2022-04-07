Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Announces Earnings Results

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Skillsoft updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Skillsoft stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Skillsoft has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $12.88.
SKIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
