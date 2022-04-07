Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Announces Earnings Results

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Skillsoft updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Skillsoft stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Skillsoft has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

SKIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after buying an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.