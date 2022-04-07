Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 11,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 386,842 shares.The stock last traded at $5.05 and had previously closed at $5.48.

The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKIL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naspers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,500,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 13.1% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after buying an additional 1,300,598 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,102,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after buying an additional 1,483,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,584,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after buying an additional 843,185 shares during the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Skillsoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

