Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

SKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Shares of SKY opened at $50.11 on Thursday. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

