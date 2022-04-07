SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $38.55

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.55, but opened at $39.78. SM Energy shares last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 16,088 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 771.15 and a beta of 5.48.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.01%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $392,160.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SM Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

