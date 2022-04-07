Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.39 and last traded at $28.44. Approximately 380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.