SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $37.25.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. SMART Global had a return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

