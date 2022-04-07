SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $42.50 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.69.

SMART Global stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SMART Global has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $37.25.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 51.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,087,000 after purchasing an additional 57,953 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SMART Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 237.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SMART Global by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after acquiring an additional 55,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in SMART Global by 1,423.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 496,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,215,000 after acquiring an additional 463,488 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

