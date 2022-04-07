Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Snam in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.10 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snam presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Get Snam alerts:

Shares of Snam stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. Snam has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.