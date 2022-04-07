Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Snam in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.10 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snam presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.10.
Shares of Snam stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. Snam has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $6.15.
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
