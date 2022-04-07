Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Raised to $98.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

NYSE:SQM opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

