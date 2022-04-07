SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $12.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.88% from the company’s current price.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.12.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.06. 1,446,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,955,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.85) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.