SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Trading Down 1.2%

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.40 and last traded at $50.40. 2,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.99.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.
