SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Trading Down 1.2%

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.40 and last traded at $50.40. 2,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.99.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF ( NYSEARCA:WKLY Get Rating ) by 505.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,796 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 19.02% of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

