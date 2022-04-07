Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 83852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.
About Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Solarvest BioEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarvest BioEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.