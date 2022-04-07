Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116,378 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

