Sonar (PING) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.83 Million

Sonar (PING) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Sonar has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $53,310.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sonar has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

