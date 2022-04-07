Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.75

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.75 and last traded at $39.07, with a volume of 8378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.20.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.38%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.