Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $41.96 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,563,000 after acquiring an additional 522,895 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 59,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,191,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,289,000 after buying an additional 141,294 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $3,228,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 42,297 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive (Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.