Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.19. 1,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,023. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 101,470 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 208,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 350.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 26,746 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

