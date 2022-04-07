Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,950,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $22.03. 220,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,387. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

