Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,969,000 after buying an additional 1,077,607 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sovos Brands by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 600,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 382,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sovos Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 119,520 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

