S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $29,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 80.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,204,000 after acquiring an additional 230,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.57.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $414.50. The company had a trading volume of 31,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,844. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.61. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.40 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

