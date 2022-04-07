SparkPoint Fuel Price Reaches $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $131,661.86 and $108,545.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00046474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.01 or 0.07378786 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,548.17 or 1.00103239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00051300 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

