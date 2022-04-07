SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,674,635. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

