SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 779,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 6,085,132 shares.The stock last traded at $52.35 and had previously closed at $52.53.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

