SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $141.94

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $141.94 and last traded at $140.98, with a volume of 52250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.87.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth $120,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

