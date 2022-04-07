Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.
Shares of SPE stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 103,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,626. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.
In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 3,670 shares of company stock worth $53,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
