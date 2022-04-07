Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.440-$-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.75 million.Spire Global also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Spire Global in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIR traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.04. 626,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,203. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 30,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 13,117.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

