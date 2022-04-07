Spreng Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock traded down $6.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,948,308. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $597.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

