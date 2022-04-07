Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CXM opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 111,597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 442,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 105,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $1,530,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 94,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sprinklr by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 87,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CXM. KeyCorp cut Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

