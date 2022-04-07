Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.22)-$(0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $607-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.17 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

Sprinklr stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. 530,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,688. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprinklr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 111,597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 442,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 105,776 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $1,530,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 94,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 87,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

