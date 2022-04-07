Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.07)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $140-142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.94 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE:CXM traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 82,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,858. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Sprinklr by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 442,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 105,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 94,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 111,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 18,456 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 87,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

